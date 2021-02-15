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Harry Vox @ Let Them Talk - US BIOWARFARE AGAINST CHINA (Part 2)
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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11 views • February 15, 2021
Original:
Voxnews - http://voxnews.com/index.php/us-sponsored-terrorism/item/153-us-biowarfare-against-china-part-2
Helen of Destroy - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5f6JJO_37Q
Written by Harry Vox
Monday, 24 February 2020 16:12
The US biowarfare program is global, deadly, & constantly on an offensive footing. with liaisons in all US intelligence agencies & all branches of the military, it is able to quickly & expertly unleash biological weapons on unsuspecting populations without the resulting epidemics & suffering being traced back to Washington. coronavirus has all the hallmarks of being one of these operations. the NOT ONE CENT movement seeks to hold politicians accountable for taking money from the military-industrial complex & the state of Israel - between them responsible for the vast majority of human suffering on the planet today. any politician who takes money from these two groups is not qualified to be elected dogcatcher, let alone a seat in Congress or the presidency. find more of Vox's work at http://voxnews.com . backup channel on bitchute : helenofdestroy. videos like this are prone to disappearing without notice, so if you found it informative please like, share, & more importantly download & repost on your own site! the days of YouTube being a dependable platform for dissident content-creators are long gone, & this channel's days are numbered. share this information widely -
Last modified on Friday, 28 February 2020 02:38
Keywords
uschinabiowarfareharry voxvoxnews
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