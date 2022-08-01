CLOSE CALL Why the FBI stopped China's park project in DC

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 25, 2022 In 2017, the Chinese government offered to spend $100 MILLION dollars to build a park in Washington, D.C. The ‘ornate Chinese garden’ was planned to be at the National Arboretum, CNN reports, and the project ’thrilled local officials.’ But there’s something about China offering such a nice gesture that should IMMEDIATELY raise alarms. Thankfully, US counterintelligence officials took a deeper look. In this clip, Glenn details the spooky details they found that suggest China was up to something much more sinister than sharing Chinese culture with America' capital city...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ol7VTGStGHE