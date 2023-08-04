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IRS Is Understaffed & On Brink Of Collapse: DHS Labels Tax Protestors As Potential Terror Threats
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123 views • August 04, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Aug 3, 2023


To learn how to out smart the IRS legally and break free from their never ending taxes got to http://FreedomLawSchool.org

Founder of Freedom Lawschool Peymon Mottahedeh is back with Stew to discuss the recent announcement the IRS will no longer suddenly harass Americans at their homes.

The Internal Revenue Service just made a surprise announcement.

They’re getting rid of surprise visits or so they say, at least.

On Monday, the IRS announced that it will end “most” unannounced visits to peoples’ homes as part of what they say is an effort to fix, “public confusion and enhance overall safety measures for taxpayers and employees.”

But Peymon Mottahedeh of Freedom Law School thinks there’s a very different reason for this announcement.

Peymon thinks that the IRS is on the brink of collapse.

They’re short on staff and have been for a long time.

Something doesn’t add up because when has the Biden regime been afraid to go after Americans directly?

They sent the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago!

They’re spying on Catholic church services.

They’re rounding up people for serving as Trump electors but now they won’t send some dweeby tax agents to knock on people’s doors?

Ever since 2010 the IRS has been in decline.

The IRS’s computer systems have not been updated since the 1960s.

Half of IRS employees are currently eligible for retirement and that is one of the reasons why forced collections are down 90%.

The government and media have been lying to the public for 100 years.

Get the seven steps to free yourself from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery at Freedom Law School.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34gjn2-irs-is-understaffed-and-on-brink-of-collapse-dhs-labels-tax-protestors-as-p.html

Keywords
collapseirsdhstaxeslyingfreedom law schoolpeymon mottahedehstew peterson the brinkunderstaffedtax protestorsterror threatsunannounced visitsold computer systemsretirements
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