IRS Is Understaffed & On Brink Of Collapse: DHS Labels Tax Protestors As Potential Terror Threats

Stew Peters Show
Aug 3, 2023
To learn how to out smart the IRS legally and break free from their never ending taxes got to http://FreedomLawSchool.org
Founder of Freedom Lawschool Peymon Mottahedeh is back with Stew to discuss the recent announcement the IRS will no longer suddenly harass Americans at their homes.
The Internal Revenue Service just made a surprise announcement.
They’re getting rid of surprise visits or so they say, at least.
On Monday, the IRS announced that it will end “most” unannounced visits to peoples’ homes as part of what they say is an effort to fix, “public confusion and enhance overall safety measures for taxpayers and employees.”
But Peymon Mottahedeh of Freedom Law School thinks there’s a very different reason for this announcement.
Peymon thinks that the IRS is on the brink of collapse.
They’re short on staff and have been for a long time.
Something doesn’t add up because when has the Biden regime been afraid to go after Americans directly?
They sent the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago!
They’re spying on Catholic church services.
They’re rounding up people for serving as Trump electors but now they won’t send some dweeby tax agents to knock on people’s doors?
Ever since 2010 the IRS has been in decline.
The IRS’s computer systems have not been updated since the 1960s.
Half of IRS employees are currently eligible for retirement and that is one of the reasons why forced collections are down 90%.
The government and media have been lying to the public for 100 years.
Get the seven steps to free yourself from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery at Freedom Law School.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew
Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew
Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew
Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/
Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters
High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!
Pandemic Preparedness and
Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com
Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com
Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34gjn2-irs-is-understaffed-and-on-brink-of-collapse-dhs-labels-tax-protestors-as-p.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.