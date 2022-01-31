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0130-2022—DON’T BE SLOPPY ABOUT TAKING CARE OF YOUR BODY!
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196 views • January 31, 2022
Lynn shares several approaches to taking care of yourself especially if you have made any recent health decisions you might have done. There are links below from several articles. Finally there are several links below including the one to the information given recently by Tom Renz to Congress on the government’s own statistics for the military regarding their health and the impact of required injections. Be sure to listen to find out how to $ave and $hare with friends with our Plasma Energy Solutions.
Don’t forget our new product Glutathione and why Glutathione is so important. And, in another video we introduce Super Dog Plus and Super Cat Plus which will be on the website before the end of the month. https://plasmaenergysolution.com
Articles referred to:
*0115-2022-Greg Hunter and Catherine Austin Fitts USAWatchdog.com
*0128-2022-Mike Adams Situation Report on Broccoli Sprouts https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-28-can-vaccine-nerve-damage-be-reversed-with-this-home-grown-herb-sulforaphane.html#
*Dr. Jane Ruby—Military Decimation By the Numbers: Hundreds of Thousands Permanently Disabled and Dead
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaf75de-5a24-4779-9e29-6d980ddadfc0
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1x1QNTZfltamawdUU5gkEKLfdLRunybbe/view
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1x1QNTZfltamawdUU5gkEKLfdLRunybbe/view
January 25, 2022…Thomas Renz, attorney for Drs. Peter Chambers, Theresa Long and Samuel Sigeloff testified before Congress regarding data leaks directly from the Defense Health Agnecy’s Defense Medical … known as DMED.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Don’t forget our new product Glutathione and why Glutathione is so important. And, in another video we introduce Super Dog Plus and Super Cat Plus which will be on the website before the end of the month. https://plasmaenergysolution.com
Articles referred to:
*0115-2022-Greg Hunter and Catherine Austin Fitts USAWatchdog.com
*0128-2022-Mike Adams Situation Report on Broccoli Sprouts https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-28-can-vaccine-nerve-damage-be-reversed-with-this-home-grown-herb-sulforaphane.html#
*Dr. Jane Ruby—Military Decimation By the Numbers: Hundreds of Thousands Permanently Disabled and Dead
https://www.brighteon.com/2aaf75de-5a24-4779-9e29-6d980ddadfc0
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1x1QNTZfltamawdUU5gkEKLfdLRunybbe/view
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1x1QNTZfltamawdUU5gkEKLfdLRunybbe/view
January 25, 2022…Thomas Renz, attorney for Drs. Peter Chambers, Theresa Long and Samuel Sigeloff testified before Congress regarding data leaks directly from the Defense Health Agnecy’s Defense Medical … known as DMED.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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