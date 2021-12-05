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The batches were labeled for their toxicity. This was an experiment!
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486 views • December 05, 2021
They are keeping track of the amount of toxicity they put into the vaccine. The 1% VAERS data base gave them away. Covid-19 deaths were caused by just 5% of batches. The batches have been labeled for their toxicity and systematically released. This was an experiment! This in-depth video shows you how they did it. It will blow your mind and provides a huge piece of the puzzle. There is no doubt, humans are being used as lab rats.
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