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The Ultimate FREE AND UNCENSORABLE Discussion on Every Aspect of our Viral Challenge! Ivor Cummins
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50 views • July 06, 2021
Ivor Cummins
This a free citizens open discussion on science and data. It is by definition uncensorable, or our world is finished - all over, all ended.
"Anyone who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” - Voltaire.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
This a free citizens open discussion on science and data. It is by definition uncensorable, or our world is finished - all over, all ended.
"Anyone who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” - Voltaire.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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