Catherine Austin Fitts on the DOGE Deception That Could Steal America
2200 views • 1 month ago

.

Title: Catherine Austin Fitts on the DOGE Deception That Could Steal America

.

Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari.com

Prepare for a jaw-dropping revelation as Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of HUD, unveils what’s really behind the cuts, the crypto, and the chaos.

A sinister scheme to privatize power, plunder public wealth, and lock humanity in an AI-controlled cage! From vanishing trillions to Bitcoin Ponzi plots and a brazen bid for America’s land she exposes a coup disguised as reform. Wake up—this is the heist of the century!

.

