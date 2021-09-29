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Topic 10 - Appointed
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10 views • September 29, 2021
When your boss appoints you to a new position, you are glad because there is usually a pay raise and more responsibilities. You are known for your experiences in dealing with many surfaces of your work. You are happy so his your family. The first day is always more challenging because you do not know enough, and you are now learning. That will take time, and with time, you will get better and better. That goes the same way with God when He decides to bring you in, and He appoints you to an even more fantastic position.
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