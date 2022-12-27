IT'S STARTING, BILL GATES ANNOUNCES THE NEXT PANDEMIC DATE AND OUTBREAK LOCATION

Well Bill Gates and the WHO have ran a simulation of the next pandemic, coming soon to a government near you in 2025. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation conducted another pandemic tabletop exercise in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022. The phenomenon is dubbed SEERS, Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome 2025. You ready?





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





💥 Follow us on RUMBLE:

Come follow us on Rumble, a free speech platform, just in case anything happens to the YouTube channel due to censorship. https://Rumble.com/Redacted





🚀Limited Time: Get 20 Free stocks with moomoo! Open a free account and claim your free stocks valued up to $30,000 ➡ https://redacted.inc/moomoo🚀





🇦🇺 And for our Australian friends you can sign up for moomoo and get up to $110 cashback🚀(Till 12.31!) https://j.moomoo.com/00l2fm

🚨 JOIN THE REDACTED REBELLION:

We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨





LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Thursday 1PM PST / 3PM CENTRAL / 4PM EST





📺 Want to bypass chat limits on our LIVE streams?

Become a YouTube Channel Member today. This is TOTALLY different than the community over at Redacted.inc. Head to this link to join:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...





#redacted #claytonmorris #natalimorris #news #independentjournalists

-----





About Clayton and Natali Morris:

Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies, on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.





Source: Redacted News





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/



