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DECODING UTOPIA (EP 1)
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55 views • May 20, 2021
Art has been used as a medium for creators to disclose hidden truths for a long time.
"The incidents portrayed are fictitious and is entirely coincidental..." Sure!
Fact is fiction ( ) Fiction is fact.
Everything is inverted.
Come and see...
This is by no means a thorough decode and I welcome additional clues in the comments.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2384811/...
"The incidents portrayed are fictitious and is entirely coincidental..." Sure!
Fact is fiction ( ) Fiction is fact.
Everything is inverted.
Come and see...
This is by no means a thorough decode and I welcome additional clues in the comments.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2384811/...
Keywords
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