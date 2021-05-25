All of the People That Are Pushing the CCP Virus Vaccination Are Guilty

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5/22/2021 Reiner Füllmich: According to the notion Informed Consent extended from Nuremberg trials, in the CCP Virus vaccination case, it means that all of the people who got these shots should have been informed about one that this is not a vaccine, but rather an experimental gene therapy, because this has never ever, ever been done before, while the people who are participating don’t know that this is an experiment, they have not been informed about this. So all this in this case is against the Nuremberg Code, which defines all participants including pharmaceutical enterprises, government and doctors that push its population to get vaccinated as criminals.