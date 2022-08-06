X22 REPORT Ep. 2843b - Optics Are Important, War-Like Posture Activated? Key Unlocks The Door Of All Doors (Info)

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2843b - Aug 5, 2022

Optics Are Important, War-Like Posture Activated? Key Unlocks The Door Of All Doors (Info)

The [DS]'s narrative, agenda, infiltration is collapsing on them. The patriots are taking it all back. The Senate is the key, not a paper Senate but a patriots senate. Trump and the patriots have now taken a war like posture. The people see how powerful they can be and how they can override the cheating system. The people are the stone, military intelligence is the key.

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