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X22 REPORT Ep. 2843b - Optics Are Important, War-Like Posture Activated? Key Unlocks The Door Of All Doors (Info)
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281 views • August 06, 2022

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News   Ep. 2843b - Aug 5, 2022

Optics Are Important, War-Like Posture Activated? Key Unlocks The Door Of All Doors (Info)

The [DS]'s narrative, agenda, infiltration is collapsing on them. The patriots are taking it all back. The Senate is the key, not a paper Senate but a patriots senate. Trump and the patriots have now taken a war like posture. The people see how powerful they can be and how they can override the cheating system. The people are the stone, military intelligence is the key.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

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