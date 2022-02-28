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Stonewall Jackson Wins His Spurs
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51 views • February 28, 2022
This is the story of a strange and wonderful man. From a poor barefoot orphan, he rose to become one of the greatest warriors of all time.
To the high command of the Southern States of America he was Major General Thomas Jackson. His students at the Virginia Military Institute, where he was an instructor of artillery, thought he was mad and called him "Tom Fool" Jackson.
Because of his piercing blue eyes, his soldiers at first called him "Old Blue Light." Then upon a blinding tremendous day of battle he won the picturesque name by which he is known to the entire world – STONEWALL JACKSON.
To the high command of the Southern States of America he was Major General Thomas Jackson. His students at the Virginia Military Institute, where he was an instructor of artillery, thought he was mad and called him "Tom Fool" Jackson.
Because of his piercing blue eyes, his soldiers at first called him "Old Blue Light." Then upon a blinding tremendous day of battle he won the picturesque name by which he is known to the entire world – STONEWALL JACKSON.
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