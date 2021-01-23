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Blame It On The Variant, can never end. IT IS A FALSE FLAG. CONSISTENTLY, THERE ARE LESS DEATHS THAN THOSE BY A SEASONAL FLU.
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140 views • January 23, 2021
In reality this is too predictable to be true. The lie is they want to destroy our culture and reset with the real NIGHTMARE DREAM AGENDA 21
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