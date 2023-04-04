The Future of Colombian Cannabis (& Ayahuasca)

In this episode we delve into the future of the Colombian cannabis industry.







We explore the current state of the industry, including the regulatory framework, the types of licenses available, and the key players in the market.





We also discuss the unique advantages that Colombia has over other countries, including its climate and lower production costs, and how these factors can contribute to the growth of the industry.





We interview an industry expert and leader who provide insights into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the Colombian cannabis market. Join us as we explore the exciting potential of the future of Colombian cannabis.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we discuss: Colombia





Guest:

Jonathan Schwartz, Founder of Lacuna





