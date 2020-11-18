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Kim Guilfoyle: The people, not the media, decide an election
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39 views • November 18, 2020
National Chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee and Senior Advisor for the Trump Reelection Campaign Kimberly Guilfoyle comments on the president's legal efforts to make sure every legal vote is counted, the voter occurrences that the team will contest took place on Election Night, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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