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5/07/18 Q WARS! WELCOME To The UNITED STATES of FRANCE, INC! #BEBEST?
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14 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/07/18 The Q wars have gone live with multiple people involved in Cicada 3301 streaming on Youtube and outing some of the Q background. Meanwhile, the Iran Deal will be decided upton by POTUS within 12 hours. Perhaps, John Kerry and BHO will be arrested for treason under the Logan Act! And, oh yea, France is running America now in the latest corporate takeover of US Inc by UN Inc..
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Thanks for your support of and participation in You Are Free TV! I am honored to have such an incredible audience! WE, the People, ARE the Ones we have been waiting for! You are free!! Get involved!!
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
5/07/18 The Q wars have gone live with multiple people involved in Cicada 3301 streaming on Youtube and outing some of the Q background. Meanwhile, the Iran Deal will be decided upton by POTUS within 12 hours. Perhaps, John Kerry and BHO will be arrested for treason under the Logan Act! And, oh yea, France is running America now in the latest corporate takeover of US Inc by UN Inc..
Blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/qwars-and-welcome-to-the-united-states-of-france-inc-bebest
Thanks for your support of and participation in You Are Free TV! I am honored to have such an incredible audience! WE, the People, ARE the Ones we have been waiting for! You are free!! Get involved!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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