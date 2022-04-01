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45 Communist Goals From The Naked Communist: Exposing Communism and Restoring Freedom
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142 views • April 01, 2022
A timely update to the phenomenal national bestseller.
Soon after its quiet release during the height of the Red Scare in 1958,
The Naked Communist: Exposing Communism and Restoring Freedom exploded
in popularity, selling almost two million copies to date and finding its
way into the libraries of the CIA, the FBI, the White House, and homes
all across the United States. From the tragic falls of China, Korea,
Russia, and the UN, to the fascinating histories of Alger Hiss,
Whittaker Chambers, Elizabeth Bentley, and General MacArthur, The Naked
Communist lays out the entire graphic story of communism, its past,
present, and future.
After searching unsuccessfully for a concise literature on the communist
threat, W. Cleon Skousen saw the urgent need for a comprehensive book
that could guide the American conversation. So he distilled his FBI
experience, decades of research, and more than one hundred communist
books and treatises into one clarifying, readable volume that became a
touchstone of American values and earned praise from the likes of
President Ronald Reagan, Glenn Beck, and Ben Carson. Lauded by one
reviewer as "the most powerful book on communism since J. Edgar Hoover's
Masters of Deceit," this text draws a detailed picture of the communist
as he sees himself: stripped of propaganda and pretense. Readers gain a
unique insight into the inner workings of communism—its appeal, its
history, its basic and unchanging concepts, even its secret timetable of
conquest.
Among the many questions The Naked Communist answers are:
* Who gave the United States’ nuclear secrets to the Russians?
* How did the FBI fight communism after it was forced underground in
1918?
* Why did the West lose 600 million allies after World War II?
* What really happened in Korea?
* What is communism’s great secret weapon?
* What lies ahead?
* What can I do to stop communism?
* How can we fight communism without a major war?
Now updated for 2017, this edition includes a chapter on the forty-five
Communist Goals, detailing how forty-four of those goals have been
achieved in the U.S. already, as well as a chapter on the making of The
Naked Communist, shedding light on how this book has sold almost two
million copies. As relevant now as it was sixty years ago, Skousen’s
groundbreaking work provides a renewed understanding of one of the
greatest threats facing America today.
Praise for W. Cleon Skousen:
"No one is better qualified to discuss the threat to this nation from
communism. You will be alarmed, you will be informed, and you'll be glad
you heard him."—President Ronald Reagan
"I have never given any volume such an unqualified endorsement."—CBS
national broadcaster Paul Harvey
"I went back and I read The Naked Communist, and at the end of that,
Skousen predicted [that] someday soon you won't be able to find the
truth in schools or in libraries or anywhere else because it won't be in
print anymore. So you must collect those books. It's an idea I read from
Cleon Skousen from his book in the 1950s, The Naked Communist, where he
talked about [how] someday the history of this country's going to be
lost because it's going to be hijacked by intellectuals and communists
and everything else. And I think we're there."—Glenn Beck, host of the
nationally syndicated Glenn Beck Radio Program
"The Naked Communist lays out the whole progressive plan. It is
unbelievable how fast it has been achieved."—Dr. Ben Carson (The Sean
Hannity Show; May 23, 2014)
"I feel certain that your efforts on this important subject will receive
widespread attention and consideration."—J. Edgar Hoover, first Director
of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
"We believe in a moral code. Communism denies innate right or wrong. As
W. Cleon Skousen has said in his timely book, The Naked Communist: The
communist 'has convinced himself that nothing is evil which answers the
call of expediency.' This is a most damnable doctrine. People who truly
accept such a philosophy have neither conscience nor honor. Force,
trickery, lies, broken promises are wholly justified."—Ezra Taft Benson,
United States Secretary of Agriculture under President Eisenhower
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
Soon after its quiet release during the height of the Red Scare in 1958,
The Naked Communist: Exposing Communism and Restoring Freedom exploded
in popularity, selling almost two million copies to date and finding its
way into the libraries of the CIA, the FBI, the White House, and homes
all across the United States. From the tragic falls of China, Korea,
Russia, and the UN, to the fascinating histories of Alger Hiss,
Whittaker Chambers, Elizabeth Bentley, and General MacArthur, The Naked
Communist lays out the entire graphic story of communism, its past,
present, and future.
After searching unsuccessfully for a concise literature on the communist
threat, W. Cleon Skousen saw the urgent need for a comprehensive book
that could guide the American conversation. So he distilled his FBI
experience, decades of research, and more than one hundred communist
books and treatises into one clarifying, readable volume that became a
touchstone of American values and earned praise from the likes of
President Ronald Reagan, Glenn Beck, and Ben Carson. Lauded by one
reviewer as "the most powerful book on communism since J. Edgar Hoover's
Masters of Deceit," this text draws a detailed picture of the communist
as he sees himself: stripped of propaganda and pretense. Readers gain a
unique insight into the inner workings of communism—its appeal, its
history, its basic and unchanging concepts, even its secret timetable of
conquest.
Among the many questions The Naked Communist answers are:
* Who gave the United States’ nuclear secrets to the Russians?
* How did the FBI fight communism after it was forced underground in
1918?
* Why did the West lose 600 million allies after World War II?
* What really happened in Korea?
* What is communism’s great secret weapon?
* What lies ahead?
* What can I do to stop communism?
* How can we fight communism without a major war?
Now updated for 2017, this edition includes a chapter on the forty-five
Communist Goals, detailing how forty-four of those goals have been
achieved in the U.S. already, as well as a chapter on the making of The
Naked Communist, shedding light on how this book has sold almost two
million copies. As relevant now as it was sixty years ago, Skousen’s
groundbreaking work provides a renewed understanding of one of the
greatest threats facing America today.
Praise for W. Cleon Skousen:
"No one is better qualified to discuss the threat to this nation from
communism. You will be alarmed, you will be informed, and you'll be glad
you heard him."—President Ronald Reagan
"I have never given any volume such an unqualified endorsement."—CBS
national broadcaster Paul Harvey
"I went back and I read The Naked Communist, and at the end of that,
Skousen predicted [that] someday soon you won't be able to find the
truth in schools or in libraries or anywhere else because it won't be in
print anymore. So you must collect those books. It's an idea I read from
Cleon Skousen from his book in the 1950s, The Naked Communist, where he
talked about [how] someday the history of this country's going to be
lost because it's going to be hijacked by intellectuals and communists
and everything else. And I think we're there."—Glenn Beck, host of the
nationally syndicated Glenn Beck Radio Program
"The Naked Communist lays out the whole progressive plan. It is
unbelievable how fast it has been achieved."—Dr. Ben Carson (The Sean
Hannity Show; May 23, 2014)
"I feel certain that your efforts on this important subject will receive
widespread attention and consideration."—J. Edgar Hoover, first Director
of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
"We believe in a moral code. Communism denies innate right or wrong. As
W. Cleon Skousen has said in his timely book, The Naked Communist: The
communist 'has convinced himself that nothing is evil which answers the
call of expediency.' This is a most damnable doctrine. People who truly
accept such a philosophy have neither conscience nor honor. Force,
trickery, lies, broken promises are wholly justified."—Ezra Taft Benson,
United States Secretary of Agriculture under President Eisenhower
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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