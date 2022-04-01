45 Communist Goals From The Naked Communist: Exposing Communism and Restoring Freedom

A timely update to the phenomenal national bestseller.Soon after its quiet release during the height of the Red Scare in 1958,The Naked Communist: Exposing Communism and Restoring Freedom explodedin popularity, selling almost two million copies to date and finding itsway into the libraries of the CIA, the FBI, the White House, and homesall across the United States. From the tragic falls of China, Korea,Russia, and the UN, to the fascinating histories of Alger Hiss,Whittaker Chambers, Elizabeth Bentley, and General MacArthur, The NakedCommunist lays out the entire graphic story of communism, its past,present, and future.After searching unsuccessfully for a concise literature on the communistthreat, W. Cleon Skousen saw the urgent need for a comprehensive bookthat could guide the American conversation. So he distilled his FBIexperience, decades of research, and more than one hundred communistbooks and treatises into one clarifying, readable volume that became atouchstone of American values and earned praise from the likes ofPresident Ronald Reagan, Glenn Beck, and Ben Carson. Lauded by onereviewer as "the most powerful book on communism since J. Edgar Hoover'sMasters of Deceit," this text draws a detailed picture of the communistas he sees himself: stripped of propaganda and pretense. Readers gain aunique insight into the inner workings of communism—its appeal, itshistory, its basic and unchanging concepts, even its secret timetable ofconquest.Among the many questions The Naked Communist answers are:* Who gave the United States’ nuclear secrets to the Russians?* How did the FBI fight communism after it was forced underground in1918?* Why did the West lose 600 million allies after World War II?* What really happened in Korea?* What is communism’s great secret weapon?* What lies ahead?* What can I do to stop communism?* How can we fight communism without a major war?Now updated for 2017, this edition includes a chapter on the forty-fiveCommunist Goals, detailing how forty-four of those goals have beenachieved in the U.S. already, as well as a chapter on the making of TheNaked Communist, shedding light on how this book has sold almost twomillion copies. As relevant now as it was sixty years ago, Skousen’sgroundbreaking work provides a renewed understanding of one of thegreatest threats facing America today.Praise for W. Cleon Skousen:"No one is better qualified to discuss the threat to this nation fromcommunism. You will be alarmed, you will be informed, and you'll be gladyou heard him."—President Ronald Reagan"I have never given any volume such an unqualified endorsement."—CBSnational broadcaster Paul Harvey"I went back and I read The Naked Communist, and at the end of that,Skousen predicted [that] someday soon you won't be able to find thetruth in schools or in libraries or anywhere else because it won't be inprint anymore. So you must collect those books. It's an idea I read fromCleon Skousen from his book in the 1950s, The Naked Communist, where hetalked about [how] someday the history of this country's going to belost because it's going to be hijacked by intellectuals and communistsand everything else. And I think we're there."—Glenn Beck, host of thenationally syndicated Glenn Beck Radio Program"The Naked Communist lays out the whole progressive plan. It isunbelievable how fast it has been achieved."—Dr. Ben Carson (The SeanHannity Show; May 23, 2014)"I feel certain that your efforts on this important subject will receivewidespread attention and consideration."—J. Edgar Hoover, first Directorof the Federal Bureau of Investigation"We believe in a moral code. Communism denies innate right or wrong. AsW. Cleon Skousen has said in his timely book, The Naked Communist: Thecommunist 'has convinced himself that nothing is evil which answers thecall of expediency.' This is a most damnable doctrine. People who trulyaccept such a philosophy have neither conscience nor honor. Force,trickery, lies, broken promises are wholly justified."—Ezra Taft Benson,United States Secretary of Agriculture under President EisenhowerMore redpill videos and info here: