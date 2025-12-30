BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why is 6G an Abomination, Needed for the MOTB | Trump Slips, 6G can See under the Sking
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
433 followers
238 views • 21 hours ago

Trump Slips, 6G Can See Under the Skin all Run by Ai | How Wicked is 6G

How wicked and revolutionary is 6G, the first network run / monitored by Ai? Why is 6G the deep states dream to monitor everything 24 / 7. Yes, 6G powers nano tech and devices in you that plays into the brain computer interface agenda. How will 6G play into the MOTB system, transhumanism, and the image of the beast? How will 6G destroy your health? A must watch to educate the final stamp and total surveillance.


prophecyend of daysprophecy in the newssjwellfiresix gare you savedmoth beasthow evil is 6g
