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03/28/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory: Ivermectin is one of the most effective drugs in any disease model. In the study on Cureus by Flávio A. Cadegiani and a group of authors, in June of 2020, in Brazil city Itajai, 113,000 people took Ivermectin twice a month. Over a six month period, there was up to a 90 to 100% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths for those who took Ivermectin. Moreover, 81 studies in almost every single case showing benefits.