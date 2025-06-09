BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Training Christians in Top Abortion Rate Countries About Sanctity of Life - John Ensor
4 views • 19 hours ago


Each day, all around the world, abortions are eliminating thousands of innocent unborn children. People like John Ensor, the president of PassionLife Ministries, is on a mission to save as many babies as possible. John is the author of Pregnancy Crisis Intervention - What to Do and Say When It Matters. His organization operates in 40 countries worldwide and helps pregnant women get critical information, encouraging them to choose life over abortion. He also reveals the horrifying truth that 97 percent of abortions take place internationally. The three regions with the most abortions are China, the USSR, and the Caribbean, particularly in Cuba. John’s mission is to reach these countries with a pro-life message that is simple and effective.



TAKEAWAYS


PassionLife Ministries focuses on training Christian leaders worldwide to train their flock to encourage mothers to choose life


Pregnancy and abortion is a complex emotional issue that PassionLife Ministries narrows down to four critical questions


The first two questions: What does the Bible say about life in the womb? What does the Bible say about shedding innocent blood?


The second two questions: How can we experience God’s forgiveness? What has God called us to do to STOP abortion?



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Pregnancy Crisis Intervention book: https://amzn.to/43NsKC3


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOHN ENSOR

Website: https://www.passionlife.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PassionLifeMinistries/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passionlifemin/

X: https://x.com/passionlifemin

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PassionLifeMin

Podcast: https://www.passionlife.org/podcast/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
cubaabortionbabieschinapregnancypregnantabortionspro lifeussrtina griffincounter culture mompassionlife ministriesjohn ensor
