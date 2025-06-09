Training Christians in Top Abortion Rate Countries About Sanctity of Life - John Ensor





Each day, all around the world, abortions are eliminating thousands of innocent unborn children. People like John Ensor, the president of PassionLife Ministries, is on a mission to save as many babies as possible. John is the author of Pregnancy Crisis Intervention - What to Do and Say When It Matters. His organization operates in 40 countries worldwide and helps pregnant women get critical information, encouraging them to choose life over abortion. He also reveals the horrifying truth that 97 percent of abortions take place internationally. The three regions with the most abortions are China, the USSR, and the Caribbean, particularly in Cuba. John’s mission is to reach these countries with a pro-life message that is simple and effective.









TAKEAWAYS





PassionLife Ministries focuses on training Christian leaders worldwide to train their flock to encourage mothers to choose life





Pregnancy and abortion is a complex emotional issue that PassionLife Ministries narrows down to four critical questions





The first two questions: What does the Bible say about life in the womb? What does the Bible say about shedding innocent blood?





The second two questions: How can we experience God’s forgiveness? What has God called us to do to STOP abortion?









