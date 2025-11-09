Praying Mantis Alien Escaped Area 51, Killing a Person

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A highly classified UFO encounter near Area 51 has remained buried for decades until now. Richard Doty, a former Air Force investigator, reveals shocking details about an escaped alien, a deadly attack, and a military cover-up that left a family searching for answers. From mysterious lights in Nevada’s mines to top-secret reverse-engineering programs, this case proves the truth is stranger than fiction.