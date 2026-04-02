BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNDERSTANDING THE DISINTEGRATION OF THREE BUILDINGS ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 [NO PLANES❗]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
717 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 5 days ago

FocusOnTheWord posted on IS THIS NOT AN ADMISSION OF GUILT BY YOUTUBE IN REGARDS TO THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11❓[on BitChute]:


So what do you say to all the New Yorkers who saw with their own eyes the planes (or whatever they were) hitting the buildings? Holograms? It's pretty easy to take a film and remove things from it using AI. Is that what was done here? You're just gaslighting people with this. You try convincing someone that no planes hit the buildings- what's going to happen? a.) they are not going to believe you and b.) will consequently also ridicule your theory as to what really brought the buildings down (internally placed explosives). Is that your objective, to get people NOT to believe that the buildings were brought down by controlled demolition, by sandwiching it with the stupid assertion that no planes hit the buildings, when it's obvious that there were aircraft hitting the buildings?


Would it surprise you that there were Mossad demolition experts associated with the events of September 11, 2001?


The B-Thing


World Trade Center, New York, USA

2000


"And then the surgical intervention in the World Trade Center in New York City. Everything top secret and illegal of course. In days of conspiratorial work, somewhere on the 148th floor and using building site refuse they had tediously smuggled into the building under their pullovers, they constructed a functioning load-bearing balcony. In a long complicated process they scratched putty from the tall heavy window, which couldn't be opened. Then they extracted it using suction pads, shunted the balcony out, posed on it at 6 in the morning and had themselves photographed there from a helicopter for their nearest and dearest back home. They kept very mum about it all, because if word had crept out about their coup they could have been fined very heavily for sabotaging a national treasure. Even if it was built by the Japanese. Incidentally, as proof that they were there, there is now a piece of old chewing gum stuck to the outside of the building at a dizzy height." (Tex Rubinowitz)


https://www.gelitin.net/projects/b-thing/


Source: https://gab.com/ProudNativeAmerican/posts/116325810705158777


Thumbnail: https://x.com/JimmyG4Me/status/2039030700305719573

Keywords
no planesseptember 11controlled demolitiongeilitinmossad explosives experts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children&#8217;s gut health

The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children’s gut health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Lance D Johnson
Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Belle Carter
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy