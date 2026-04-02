UNDERSTANDING THE DISINTEGRATION OF THREE BUILDINGS ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 [NO PLANES❗]

FocusOnTheWord posted on IS THIS NOT AN ADMISSION OF GUILT BY YOUTUBE IN REGARDS TO THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11❓[on BitChute]:





So what do you say to all the New Yorkers who saw with their own eyes the planes (or whatever they were) hitting the buildings? Holograms? It's pretty easy to take a film and remove things from it using AI. Is that what was done here? You're just gaslighting people with this. You try convincing someone that no planes hit the buildings- what's going to happen? a.) they are not going to believe you and b.) will consequently also ridicule your theory as to what really brought the buildings down (internally placed explosives). Is that your objective, to get people NOT to believe that the buildings were brought down by controlled demolition, by sandwiching it with the stupid assertion that no planes hit the buildings, when it's obvious that there were aircraft hitting the buildings?





Would it surprise you that there were Mossad demolition experts associated with the events of September 11, 2001?





The B-Thing





World Trade Center, New York, USA

2000





"And then the surgical intervention in the World Trade Center in New York City. Everything top secret and illegal of course. In days of conspiratorial work, somewhere on the 148th floor and using building site refuse they had tediously smuggled into the building under their pullovers, they constructed a functioning load-bearing balcony. In a long complicated process they scratched putty from the tall heavy window, which couldn't be opened. Then they extracted it using suction pads, shunted the balcony out, posed on it at 6 in the morning and had themselves photographed there from a helicopter for their nearest and dearest back home. They kept very mum about it all, because if word had crept out about their coup they could have been fined very heavily for sabotaging a national treasure. Even if it was built by the Japanese. Incidentally, as proof that they were there, there is now a piece of old chewing gum stuck to the outside of the building at a dizzy height." (Tex Rubinowitz)





https://www.gelitin.net/projects/b-thing/





Source: https://gab.com/ProudNativeAmerican/posts/116325810705158777





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