Travel Ban, Lockdown and Stimulus After New Variant

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11/26/20201 Ben Harnwell: Italy is not in a situation to sustain increased lockdowns and payments. Italy has just passed a two weeks emergency decree stopping Italians from coming into the country but still letting people come in on a daily basis. This will only exacerbate the latent rage and anger that is currently bubbling above the surface here in Italy right now. It’s a mystery why the US hasn’t mirrored the quick actions of its European counterparts.