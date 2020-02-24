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Chem-trails - Aviation's Darkest Cover-up
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190 views • February 24, 2020
Toxins sprayed into our skies that dissipate into a thick covering over the sky. It starts out as a trail and soon they spread to cover up the sun. Many people try to dismiss this as Contrails - but education is the key. This is real and more people are waking up. When you try to explain this to people - you get the "deer in the head-light look" and then you hear familiar expressions that you are "out there, a conspiracy theorist and others" but keep on keeping on and share the knowledge. I think between the chemtrails and 5G, this will be the kill shot recipe for the internet blackout and/or people control.
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