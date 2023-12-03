The winter of 2023 marked successful offensive actions of the Russian army in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Bakhmut directions. At the same time, it is reported that Russian troops made two breakthroughs in the Kharkiv region near Kupyansk. Even Ukrainian news sources, including military observers, have recognized this fact................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN