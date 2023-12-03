Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'We LOST The WAR': SLOVAKIA Recognized WEST's DEFEAT┃Russian Troops Captured MARYINKA and BOGDANOVKA
channel image
The Prisoner
8868 Subscribers
Shop now
228 views
Published 18 hours ago

The winter of 2023 marked successful offensive actions of the Russian army in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Bakhmut directions. At the same time, it is reported that Russian troops made two breakthroughs in the Kharkiv region near Kupyansk. Even Ukrainian news sources, including military observers, have recognized this fact................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiacapturemaryinkabogdanovka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket