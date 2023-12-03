'We LOST The WAR': SLOVAKIA Recognized WEST's DEFEAT┃Russian Troops Captured MARYINKA and BOGDANOVKA

The winter of 2023 marked successful offensive actions of the Russian army in the Avdiivka, Kupyansk, and Bakhmut directions. At the same time, it is reported that Russian troops made two breakthroughs in the Kharkiv region near Kupyansk. Even Ukrainian news sources, including military observers, have recognized this fact................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.