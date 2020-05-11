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11/05/20 #Watermark TRUMP DHS Encrypted EVERY Ballot- Arrests Imminent
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985 views • November 05, 2020
You Are Free TV
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11/5/2020: BREAKING- Sting Operation- All ballots were encrypted with Cyber Command’s QFS Encryption Code...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
For current updates on S T O P The S T E A L rallies:
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Watermark breaking news:
https://www.newswars.com/groundbreaki...
Please watch and share, THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT:
https://patpmovie.com/
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity; the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
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90K subscribers
11/5/2020: BREAKING- Sting Operation- All ballots were encrypted with Cyber Command’s QFS Encryption Code...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
For current updates on S T O P The S T E A L rallies:
Https://www.twitter.com/@ali
Watermark breaking news:
https://www.newswars.com/groundbreaki...
Please watch and share, THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT:
https://patpmovie.com/
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity; the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
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