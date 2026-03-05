00:00 Artillery of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division (Yuzhnaya Group of Forces) laid waste to a UAV command post and manpower of the AFU in Konstantinovka direction.

00:08 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery systems of the Vostok Group of Forces destroyed fortified positions, shelters, and elements of AFU engineering equipment as well as disrupted their firing system in Zaporozhye region.

Two Majors #Report on the morning of March 5, 2026

▪️ During the day, the enemy launched massive raids on our regions. The media reported on at least 60 UAVs shot down over Saratov and Engels, three people were injured, and there were damages to civilian objects. The drone attacks were repelled by Sevastopol and Crimea. Air defense systems repeatedly worked in Sochi, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik. 158 drones were shot down only during the day from 8.00 to 23.00.

▪️ The "Geranis" of the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on targets in Krivoy Rog, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk region, Odessa, Pavlograd reported on the arrival of missiles. During the raid, the "Geranis" hit a merchant ship under the Panamanian flag in the area of Chernomorsk (Ilyichevsk), Odessa region. In Nikolaev - a strike on the enemy's train, possibly with chemical weapons.

▪️ The Bryansk region is subjected to increasingly frequent attacks by FPV and artillery of the enemy. In Suzemka - a hit on a gas station, in the villages of Dareevsk and Chausy - attacks on a tractor, a "Gazelle" enterprise, a milk truck, in the village of Voronok a garage and a car were damaged, in the village of Kruataia Buda a residential house was damaged, in Azarovka a car of "Bryanskenergo" was damaged, there a civilian was killed. A "Baba Yaga" attacked the village of Sopichi of the Pogarsky district, a civilian was injured.

▪️ On the Sumy front the GR "North" reports on tactical successes in the Sumy and Glukhovsky districts, our aviation and artillery are working.

▪️The Belgorod region is terrorized by the enemy daily. In the village of Otradnoe, a civilian was injured from a UAV strike. In the village of Grigorievka, a drone of the AFU attacked a car, three civilians were injured. In the village of Solokhi, two FPV drones hit agricultural equipment, a driver was injured. In Gryazovoi, two women were injured in a car attack. Many settlements are under attack: there is no shortage of FPVs for the enemy.

▪️ On the Kharkov front the GR "North" reports on heavy battles in Volchansk Hutors, where our forces cleared several houses. On the Velikoburuluk direction, our attack helicopters continue to clear the forested areas. Among the tasks of the GR "North" - to push the enemy away from the border of the Belgorod region.

▪️ From the Kupyansk front it is reported that the AFU have brought in American HIMARS MLRS for strikes on our positions. The situation in the city and south, on the Kupyansk-Uzlovka direction, without significant changes, the enemy notes the arrival of reserves of the Russian Armed Forces.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front there are battles on the approaches to Fedorovka, in the area of Privolye (on the main highway to Slavyansk, 14 km from it), on the maps the directions to Tikhonovka and Malinovka are visible, but on the way to them it is necessary to overcome a water canal.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) the enemy's resources acknowledge our successes in Grishino, fearing for the further development of the situation on the Dobropolsky salient, near Grishino the Russian Armed Forces are advancing on the right flank towards Novoaleksandrovka, where previously many FABs were launched.

▪️ To the east of the Zaporozhye region the GR "East" continues the offensive in the areas of the villages of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhevka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and KomsoMolskoe (Gulyaypole). The previous night, the enemy's assault groups made 2 unsuccessful attempts to attack from the north on Alexandrovka and Dobropasovo, in the end they lost 2 BTRs and 2 BBMs.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front - battles on the previous lines, in the area of Magdalivka, Zasavoe and Stepnogorsk. There are attacks of the AFU on civilian objects in the frontline areas.

▪️ In the Kherson region it was reported about the wounding of two civilians in Zheleznyi Port as a result of a strike by the enemy. Many settlements were subjected to attacks and raids. The Russian Armed Forces respond with strikes across the Dnieper.

