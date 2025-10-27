How To Arrive Alive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/26/2025
1 John 2:28-29 How To Arrive In Christ
Intro: The word arrive means we have finished our trip. We are soon about to finish our course….we are about to make our last trip around the sun, our life journey is soon over for this mortal life. The Bible tells that this mortal must put on immortality. We are about to arrive at our destination. For the Christian it is to be with the one we love the most…..Jesus Christ our Lord. For those who do not know Jesus…… you will be with the one YOU love the most for all eternity….Yourself! One thing is sure Jesus is going to appear and we are going to arrive safely at home!