Great Reset | "We Will Send Nanobots Through the Blood Stream." + "That Is the Way to Communicate with Our Neo-Cortex And You Need a Small Entity That Can Get In There An Actually Establish a Communication Channel." - Ray Kurzweil
Watch the Original December 1st 2022 Ray Kurzweil Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8yC2BtcAoQ
