Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Great Reset | "We Will Send Nanobots Through the Blood Stream."
113 views
channel image
Thrivetime Show
Published 20 hours ago |

Great Reset | "We Will Send Nanobots Through the Blood Stream." + "That Is the Way to Communicate with Our Neo-Cortex And You Need a Small Entity That Can Get In There An Actually Establish a Communication Channel." - Ray Kurzweil

Watch the Original December 1st 2022 Ray Kurzweil Interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8yC2BtcAoQ

Keywords
great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket