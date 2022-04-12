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Russian Tank Blasts Group of Ukrainian Soldiers at Point Blank Range
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41 views • April 12, 2022
article - https://t.me/intelslava/24941
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Mrs. Salty's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZMOno3rthe1LHvcxufdw
Music by: https://incompetech.com/ Crinoline Dreams In Your Arms
--Disclaimer-- These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
https://www.banned.video/
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