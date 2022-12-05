Rising Feminine: Hormones & Metabolism to Transmute Pain into Somatic Self Love w/Rachael Aurora

Rachael Aurora (founder, Skyfire Rising) is a multi-passionate mentor for heart-lead femme entrepreneurs … guiding you to self-heal, activate & embody your most vibrant self. Rachael uses a wide range of healing modalities, including natural hormone rehabilitation, nutrition & fitness, modern Feng Shui, energy medicine, nature reconnection, and goddess embodiment practices.



This podcast dives into Rachael's journey of searching for better solutions for herself after suffering an immense amount of pain growing up in an environment where medical professionals seldom have the time for truly listening to a woman's sometimes horrible experience growing and adjusting to massive hormonal shifts/imbalances in their own body.

This led her down the rabbit hole of lifestyle, nutrition, hormones, and metabolism to learn and understand the variables at work within herself.

For women ready to own their hormonal health, Rachael is currently accepting 1:1 coaching clients into her ECLIPSE Experience — where you’re invited to “put your moon cycle first.” You’ll be guided to heal & transform your body, mind & energy through the lenses of hormonal health & re-connection to the cycles of Nature. Past clients have experienced life-changing results in this container — where significantly reduced cramps, balanced moods, higher energy, and controllable hunger & cravings are just the beginning.

She lives in Asheville, NC at the Hawk & Hawthorne — an intentional community, permaculture farm, and event venue.

Rachael's Favorite Nutritional Tips:



Ona’s Natural Bioidentical Progesterone



https://us.onasnatural.com/product/3-progesterone-creams/

** Strongly recommend using progesterone with the guidance of a naturopath, women’s health coach, or compounding pharmacist ** Strongly recommend starting with SMALL doses — use 3% cream, *only* after ovulation

Balanced Omega 3, 6, 9 supplement

https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3



BioOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough:

https://bit.ly/3iCtExn



DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.

