Did Joe Biden REALLY only talk about 'THE WEATHER' with Hunter's business partners
Glenn Beck


August 1, 2023


Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer testified behind closed doors to the House Oversight Committee. In it, Archer admitted that Joe Biden joined in on multiple calls between Hunter Biden and his business partners. But there are two conflicting narratives about the purpose of the calls. Republicans claim Hunter used Joe's influence to "sell the brand." But Democrats argue that Joe only talked about mundane things like "the weather." Glenn, Pat, and Stu break down what they believe was really going on and why the only logical explanation for Joe's action is influence peddling.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sel-FrNNMRc

Keywords
presidentjoe bidenbidenhouse oversight committeeglenn beckhunterdevon archerinfluence peddlingbusiness partnersthe weathersell the brand

