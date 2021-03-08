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Lara Trump: No low too low for Democrats
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90 views • March 08, 2021
Lara Trump joins Newsmax TV's Benny Johnson to discuss what she's seeing from the Biden administration, and the political divide between Liberals and Conservatives both in day to day life and in Washington. - via The Count, Saturdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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