Ubiquitous Evil Now Engulfing The World

MAILBAG SHOW 4.18.2023





U.N. REPORT CALLS SEXUAL ACTIVITY DECRIMINALIZED...

https://www.liveaction.org/news/un-report-calls-sexual-activity-decriminalized/





NEW LEGAL PRINCIPLES DECRIMINALIZATION...

https://www.unaids.org/en/resources/presscentre/featurestories/2023/march/20230308_new-legal-principles-decriminalization





THE MISUNDERSTOOD FUNERAL TECH THAT'S ILLEGAL IN 30 STATES...

https://www.cnet.com/culture/features/the-misunderstood-funeral-tech-thats-illegal-in-30-states/





COULD WATER CREMATION BECOME THE NEW AMERICAN WAY OF DEATH...

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/could-water-cremation-become-the-new-american-way-of-death-180980479/





ECUADOR PRESIDENT AUTHORIZES CIVILIAN USE OF GUNS FOR SECURITY...

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ecuadors-lasso-authorizes-civilian-use-guns-citing-insecurity-2023-04-02/





Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1





Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064





Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317





Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]