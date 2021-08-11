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Trump Jr. shreds the liberal elite: "They're laughing at you" | Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax
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140 views • August 11, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. joins Newsmax's Rob Schmitt to discuss the hypocrisy of prominent figures of the Democratic party seeming to contradict themselves when it comes to the pandemic, climate change, and being held accountable for various wrongdoings; the 45th President's son sounds off on Barack Obama, John Kerry, Andrew Cuomo and more. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
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