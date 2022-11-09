Everything Under the Skyclock | Crrow777

Today I was joined by 3-time returning champ Crrow777! Rose (Rokfin.com/roseofcrrow777) graciously jumped in last minute to cohost since the rest of the crew couldn't make it today. We talk about everything from the current red/blue political divide, Elon, flouride & some space shit! You can find all of Crrow's work at crrow777radio.com including his award winning documentary Shoot the Moon. Thanks for tuning in & be sure to give a follow to Crrow and Rose!
