© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4.30.22: THEY (WHO?) ... want US DIVIDED! want OUR CHILDREN! ... want ALL OF US GONE! PRAY!
Follow
0
Share
Report
112 views • May 01, 2022
LT of And We Know 4.29.2022
• The fight to save the children… those affected most by all that is going on around us.. the border, the vaccines causing teen suicides, the trafficking of children… when watching it all it is enough to knock you down emotionally… even more so is the division amongst the people not focusing on the election, the border, the lies from the politicians… but hanging on to folks who spout division and want us fighting amongst each other…. makes you realize this war is getting real… FOG OF WAR IS HERE!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1313mf-4.30.22-they-who-...-want-us-divided-want-our-children-...-want-all-of-us-g.html
• The fight to save the children… those affected most by all that is going on around us.. the border, the vaccines causing teen suicides, the trafficking of children… when watching it all it is enough to knock you down emotionally… even more so is the division amongst the people not focusing on the election, the border, the lies from the politicians… but hanging on to folks who spout division and want us fighting amongst each other…. makes you realize this war is getting real… FOG OF WAR IS HERE!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1313mf-4.30.22-they-who-...-want-us-divided-want-our-children-...-want-all-of-us-g.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.