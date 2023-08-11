Create New Account
Is Joe Biden Declaring a Secret Climate Emergency and Enforcing Military Rule in the US? BBN August 10, 2023
In a video interview, the man who self-identified as US President (Joe Biden) says he already invoked a climate emergency. If so, it's a national security secret because there are no known declarations or emergency orders on the record confirming this.

Even worse, he also seems to indicate that he may have just invoked military rule over America, and he brags about having approved over one-third of a trillion dollars for a mysterious "climate control facility" that sounds like it might be a forced relocation camp / climate lockdown facility to house millions.

Keywords
globalistsjoe bidennwomamilitary rulemilitary powerscimate hoaxsecret climate emergency

