© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Paralyzing Event Will Shatter America & Demolish Your Wealth Overnight!
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • May 26, 2022
22,914 views - May 12, 2022 - The bottom is falling out. In this past year we have wiped out $7 trillion in our stock market. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Housing market is collapsing, the stock market is going haywire and inflation going up, the Biden administration is making matters worse now. Biden not only shut down our gas pipeline but is also canceling ail and gas leases. Mirror
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.