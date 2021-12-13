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Luke 6:37
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40 views • December 13, 2021
The world would be a very different place if people followed what Jesus said about loving our enemies. Society teaches us to seek revenge against those who have done wrong to us. But in this video, we will show you some powerful testimonies from people who chose to listen to Jesus instead, by loving their enemies rather than seeking vengeance. You can change the world by showing this amazing love that Jesus taught! Are you willing? https://bit.ly/30j9X4L
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