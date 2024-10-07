God’s Children - Randall Franks with Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night,” performs “God’s Children” an impromptu set backed by Alan Sibley and members of his Magnolia Ramblers - Robert Montgomery and Stan Wilemon at Liberty Hill Baptist at Horton, Ala. on July 13, 2024 for a benefit singing.
(Randall Franks & Cotton Carrier/Peach Picked Publishing/BMI)
www.AlanSibley.com https://www.robertmontgomerymusic.com/about.html
Copyright 2024 Peach Picked Productions & Randall Franks Media