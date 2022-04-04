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Intentional Food Shortages: Government Drains Water Reservoirs, Sells Farm Land to China
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301 views • April 04, 2022
As food shortages approach in America, it’s important to listen to the farmers working the ground. Dan and Anne Manassero joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how their water reservoirs were drained by climate change cultists, setting the stage for artificial food shortages. Dan and Ann shared how elite environmentalists are jeopardizing the income of farmers in the name of ‘climate change’, how inflation has affected them, and how buying American could save their operation.
Visit Anne and Dan Manassero’s website to find more on their work as 3rd generation farmers: https://www.manasserofarms.com/farm-chef-anne-manassero/
Visit Anne and Dan Manassero’s website to find more on their work as 3rd generation farmers: https://www.manasserofarms.com/farm-chef-anne-manassero/
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