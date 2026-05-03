NWO: Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel was educated by the Vatican’s Jesuits (see link in description box)

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Stéphane Bancel speaks on his Jesuit education 2 days before 2021 Vatican Health Conference! The man was trained by the Vatican’s Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth and promoted the COVID-19 bioweapon that mass murdered millions of people.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington