Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AGE of DECEIT 3: Remnants in the Cyber_Hive Earth
32 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

AGE of DECEIT 3: Remnants in the Cyber_Hive Earth

In this third film in the AGE of DECEIT series, we explore the massive and rapid changes from the economy, the infrastructure of cities, communities, families, and even our own biology. As the 21st century marches on, we expect to see the tangible effects of the Antichrist kingdom emerge more and more through technology. In our contemporary milieu where philosophical propositions like the “simulation theory” are becoming the common perception of the world, it becomes obvious that sin itself is akin to a computer virus, attempting to derail the intended purpose, will, and work of God’s creation.


SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8z97I48YEBc&feature=youtu.be

Keywords
age ofdeceit 3remnants in the cyberhive earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket