Shouldn't We Be Thankful For Socialism? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The origins of our Thanksgiving Day celebration provide some very important economic lessons about the original dismal failure of Bernie Sanders-style socialism, collectivism, and common property that resulted in starvation and death for the early Pilgrims, and the subsequent success of private property, the profit motive, and capitalism that led to the prosperity and abundance for the Pilgrims that we still celebrate today nearly 400 years later.

Socialism is being repackaged and recycled by today’s left-leaning politicians including Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez and is being taken seriously by a new young and gullible generation, many who weren’t even alive when the historic events of the 1980s and 1990s occurred including the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

But the lessons from history about the defects, deficiencies, and failures of socialism are very clear. As we’ve learned from countless examples throughout history, including now Venezuela, the main difference between capitalism and socialism is this: Capitalism works.

Watch this video on Shouldn't We Be Thankful For Socialism?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Shouldn't We Be Thankful For Socialism?

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join