Good Samaritans rescue bear with bucket stuck on its head

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RT.
A group of men in Yakutia risked one hell of a bear hug when they came across a poor fellow who’d got himself in a sticky situation. The bear had somehow managed to get an iron bucket wedged firmly on his head and the men wrestled with him for several minutes before finally managing to free him from his hat prison.
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