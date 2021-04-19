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Beyond Seduction - Part Two - SEDUCTION AND DECEPTION
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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12 views • April 19, 2021
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Buy the DVD: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/dvd200-beyond-seduction-a-return-to-biblical-christianity-dvd-35702?search=beyond

Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
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Digitally re-mastered footage from an original 8-tape VHS series featuring Dave Hunt addressing concerns from his best-selling book, Beyond Seduction - A Return to Biblical Christianity. A sudden and unexpected revolution has begun. Some have hailed this revolution as a much-needed purification of the church, while others are saying that it will lead to a major schism in Christianity unless the church comes face-to-face with an undeniable truth: We must be certain that what we believe is firmly based upon the clear teaching of God's Word alone. The only real remedy for deception and apostasy is a return to a true biblical foundation for Christian living. Now, in Beyond Seduction, Dave Hunt thoroughly explores the biblical and historical view of Christian teachings within the church.

The Berean Call is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation which exists to:

• Alert believers in Christ to unbiblical teachings and practices impacting the church.
• Exhort believers to give greater heed to Biblical discernment and truth regarding teachings and practices being currently promoted in the church.
• Supply believers with teaching, information, and materials which will encourage the love of God's truth, and assist in the development of Biblical discernment.
• Mobilize believers in Christ to action in obedience to the Scriptural command to "earnestly contend for the faith" (Jude 3).
• Impact the church of Jesus Christ with the necessity of trusting the Scriptures as the only rule of faith, practice, and a life pleasing to God.
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yoganew agedave huntberean callseduction of christianitybeyond seduction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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