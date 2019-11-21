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ALEX COLLIER about reptilians (Gk Subs) για Ερπετοειδείς
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1411 views • November 21, 2019
Alex is one of the first contactees to ever come out and talk about reptilians
Από τους πρώτους επαφικούς που μίλησαν ανοιχτά
για τους ερπετοειδείς
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
Από τους πρώτους επαφικούς που μίλησαν ανοιχτά
για τους ερπετοειδείς
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
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