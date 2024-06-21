I SAW a HOLY SPIRIT FIRE TIDAL WAVE COMING!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Lord gave me a vision 2 weeks ago of a tidal wave of His Holy Spirit Fire Hitting the Earth consuming everything not of Him, bringing a lion Revival unlike no other--see my revival video at Spiritual Midnight
Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.
*****************************
You can find out more about this ministry from our interview on Deep Believer and our supernatural testimonials here Our Interview getting 26k views https:\youtu.be\lkU2_6yPgVk?si=CKmvqSbpTZ53Gn5w
You can find us on:
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training on our website you can:
- financially support our ministry, or just use this link for PayPal: https://paypal.me/DOuglasTurner or go to Ko-fi to support us there https://ko-fi.com/bereanbuilderministries
- go to about on our website to join our private member access to our International SIGNAL bi-weekly small group every second Wed 7-9pm MST,
- our Facebook page
- access past and current classes on YouTube and Rumble
- our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today
Also please watch this movie about the importance now of the Jewish Wedding Feast..I actually have taught on this https://youtu.be/DoLnzn4DaY0?si=HsJoz7vZ0pQVqBAq-
Rumble where all 50 videos uncensored are: https://rumble.com/c/BereanBuilderMinistries
YouTube:: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries
TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship Telegram https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ
TWITTER a.k.a X: https://twitter.com/berean_builders
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++